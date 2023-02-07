Balint tapped for House Budget Committee

Rep. Becca Balint/File
Rep. Becca Balint/File(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has been named to the House Budget Committee, a key position as the GOP and Democrats face off in the coming months over increasing the U.S. debt ceiling.

“It is critical that the budget addresses our country’s most pressing challenge and reflect the values of American families. We need to use every tool at our disposal to get closer to a more just and equitable economy that works for everyone. As Vermont’s voice on the committee, I’m eager to get to work for my community to fight for urgent investments in healthcare, education, and climate while ensuring that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share,” Balint said in a statement Tuesday.

Facing pressure from conservative members, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to work to return federal spending to 2022 levels and take steps to balance the budget within the decade. But GOP leaders have so far not specified what programs they would cut. It will fall on the Budget Committee to hammer out a budget plan that can gain broad GOP support.

Balint was picked last week to serve on the Committee on Oversight, another high-profile seat.

