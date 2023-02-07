Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall

The mall in Berlin was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat, and police say there were...
The mall in Berlin was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat, and police say there were similar threats across the nation.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The mall in Berlin was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat, and police say there were similar threats across the nation.

Berlin Police say the Walmart inside the mall got a threat on Tuesday afternoon that a pipe bomb had been placed inside.

The entire mall was evacuated for a couple of hours as the Vermont State Police bomb squad and Berlin Police scoured the building.

Police say they were not able to find any sign of a bomb inside, but they were able to talk to a person claiming responsibility for the threat. Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand says the threat was motivated by money.

“At this point, it appears that it was a financial scam. It’s happened multiple times already today throughout the nation. So from what we can tell, it’s financially motivated,” Pontbriand said.

Mall officials say the case is still being investigated.

No one was injured.

