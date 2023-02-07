Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’

An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury.(Photo provided)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend.

An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention.

Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might look off, the fish has leucism, a pigmentation condition that results in different coloration. In short, he says it’s a healthy fish in a healthy water body. “This is just a rare genetic trait that has shown up in one individual. It’s no differnt then seeing an albino deer or piebald deer,”

Good says they are happy to see the photo go viral as it could spark even more interest in fishing in the Green Mountain State.

