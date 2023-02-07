Chatbots in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chatbots have the ability to do nearly any writing task for users, forcing higher education institutions to adapt.

At the University of Vermont, two town hall meetings have been held recently to hear faculty’s experience with the computer program ChatGPT. Ongoing conversations are also happening at St. Michael’s College. Both institutions said that while they’re working to stay ahead of academic dishonesty they’re also looking to see how students can take advantage of ChatGPT productively.

If you have a question ChatGPT has the answer. It’s an artificial intelligence chatbot that’s only a few months old.

“Chatbots with writing are an extension maybe into a new area, but they’re not brand new,” said Susanmarie Harrington with the University of Vermont

Writing professor Susanmarie Harrington noted that ChatGPT and academic integrity have been popular topics. While Harrington said she hasn’t heard of any instances of students handing in essays written by the chatbots, it is something the university is keeping an eye on.

A loophole in the UVM Academic Misconduct Policy was recently revised to make it clear students must be the ones to hand in work they did.

“Standards may differ from instructor to instructor or course to course, and thus, the most important thing for students to know is that they need to follow the instructions and the guidelines that are given in the assignments,” said Harrington.

Harrington said professors usually know if writing is their students but notes that ChatGPT is pretty good at its job. She said they’re looking to see how ChatGPT can be used for good, like generating ideas and polishing thinking.

“I think the more interesting questions for us are not about this discipline and punishment side of things. But if this is going to be part of writing ecology, who uses it and why? And what do you have to do with it?” said Harrington.

“In some classes we’re creating assignments that in-class assignments, students obviously can’t use ChatGPT in class. But some faculty are also requiring students to use ChatGPT because we recognize that we’re preparing students for a 21st-century workforce,” said Crystal L’Hote with St. Michael’s College

St. Michael’s College is taking a similar approach to UVM and seeing how ChatGPT continues to play out. Philosophy professor Crystal L’Hote said so far there isn’t an institution-wide ban or endorsement on ChatGPT either way and notes she’s aware that plagiarism detection websites like Turnitin are working on improving their technology, too.

She said it’s a balance and encourages conversations around what it means for education.

“We’re trying to be really responsive to the experiences students are having in the classroom what they’re learning what they’re not learning as a consequence of this technology. So we’re on alert, certainly. And what that means for the future sort of depends on how things unfold,” said L’Hote.

Middlebury College is also discussing chatbots with faculty and discussing the implications of their teaching. They said all Middlebury students sing their honor code which enhances academic integrity regardless of technology.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.