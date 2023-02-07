Clinton County man dies in snowmobile crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Clinton County, New York, man died Monday after crashing his snowmobile on a local trail.

New York State Police say they responded around 2:49 p.m., to Corridor 7 in the town of Franklin. They say Jacob Merrill, 25, from Redford, was headed northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted by local EMS crews and DEC officials.

