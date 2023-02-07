Fallout continues from New England deep freeze

Spring Point Ledge Light is surrounded by arctic sea smoke on Saturday in South Portland, Maine.
Spring Point Ledge Light is surrounded by arctic sea smoke on Saturday in South Portland, Maine.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The extreme cold has moved on from New England. The waterworks woes haven’t.

Plumbers and firefighters have been dealing with numerous burst pipes and broken sprinkler systems over the last few days after the region experienced a dramatic temperature plunge, followed by a quick surge of warmth.

The damage affected homeowners, commercial buildings, government offices and performance venues alike.

Plumbers were flooded with calls.

“No one’s ready for this,” plumber Steve Labbe in New Hampshire told WMUR-TV. He was working on a building that had three floors of damage, originating with a burst pipe. “It’s not good here.”

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in Manchester, the state’s largest city, was closed Tuesday because of burst pipes. A similar office in Claremont was expected to remain closed through Friday. The department said it will manage cases from other locations.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services building in Lewiston also was temporarily closed on Monday from water damage.

The Boston Medical Center’s Emergency Department reopened on Monday after a pipe froze and burst Saturday night. Patients had been moved to other areas of the hospital. UVM Medical Center in Vermont also experienced weekend flooding, temporarily closing some rooms.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tovi Mesick
Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Eric Loyer and Keisha Willard
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
Crews responded Monday to a house fire on Spear Meadow Road in South Burlington.
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
Burlington, Sunday evening.
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex
Photo Courtesy Vt. Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

Latest News

Clinton County man dies in Snowmobile crash
Rep. Becca Balint/File
Balint tapped for House Budget Committee
For the first time in four years, a certain scam victimizing Social Security was not on the top...
Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont
Chatbots have the ability to do nearly any writing task for users, forcing higher education...
Chatbots in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT