Gov. Scott urges kindness after basketball brawl: ‘It’s clear we have a problem’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phill Scott Tuesday joined others in decrying the violence at last week’s middle school basketball game in Alburgh and says that it’s up to all Vermonters to treat each other better.

“I understand the passion surrounding sports, but it’s clear we have a problem,” Scott said.

The nation last week watched a brawl break out on the court of a middle school boys’ basketball game between Saint Albans City and Alburgh. One man died at the hospital following the on-court melee, although the cause of his death is still under investigation.

“The idea that a brawl would break out amongst adults in front of their kids at a middle school basketball game is just plain sad,” Scott said.

The fight was just the latest in a string of high-profile incidents at school sports events involving physical violence, sexism, or racism. The governor says the incidents are the tip of the iceberg and represent a deeper anger splitting communities apart that is being played out in politics, the media, and online. “It leads to big problems like storming the Capitol, but also on a smaller scale like what we saw in Alburgh. None of us should find this acceptable,” Scott said. “What are we teaching them about how to handle disagreements when this is what they see?” The governor says it’s incumbent on Vermonters to take a break from social media and be kinder to those around us.

The Vermont Principals’ Association’s Jay Nichols applauded the governor for speaking up. “To think we are going to eradicate racism or sexism or bad behavior just by issuing an edict probably isn’t going to be effective,” he said, adding that all spectators still need to take the message to heart. Nichols says several incidents have been attributed to adult spectators who don’t have a child on the court. He says mental health needs in and out of school are at an all-time high and that resources are available for students and adults.

The governor says disagreements can be healthy but it’s up to everyone to be respectful and civil. “Regardless of age, we are all role models for someone and we need to play our part. It’s never too late to be a better person,” Scott said.

The message comes as Burlington High School takes on CVU in basketball at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym Tuesday night. It’s the first game between the schools since Burlington and other schools boycotted several games over a social media post by a CVU player perceived as racist. The Burlington team will be taking the healing into their own hands, making a statement before the game at 7 p.m.

