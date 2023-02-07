Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says he has concerns over a $300 million mid-year adjustment to the budget.

The Vermont House last week gave the green light to the Budget Adjustment Act, which includes $50 million for the Vermont Housing Conservation Board, $20 million for emergency housing, and $9 million for organic dairy funds.

Vermont Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser says the investments should wait until the full budget is passed in May. “This additional spending will come out of the FY ‘24 budget and as a result, this is not something the administration can support without understanding what will be removed to accommodate these additional investments,” she said.

The measure now heads to the Senate. The governor says it’s too soon to say whether he would veto it.

