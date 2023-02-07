Gurung sentencing delayed as lawyer seeks new competency exam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sentencing has been delayed for the Burlington man convicted in the 2017 murder of his wife with a meat cleaver after his lawyer asked for a new competency exam.

Aita Gurung was convicted in November by a jury that rejected his insanity defense. Defense attorney Sandra Lee now says Gurung’s condition has deteriorated since he was transferred from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital to the Springfield prison and that he may not have a “rational understanding of the current proceedings against him.” She says he can’t communicate effectively with or without an interpreter and has experienced feelings of a “presence” beside him and heard people speaking his native Nepali outside his cell.

“Since the case, the trial ended -- the verdict -- and since he’s been incarcerated, he’s dipping below the line and I’m worried about his cognitive slowing,” Lee said. She says Gurung is now at a step-down level of care at the prison in Springfield, meaning he’s not getting a higher level of care as he was when he first arrived.

Nine of the 12 jurors in the case signed a letter to the judge after the trial stating that given the severity of Gurung’s mental illness, he should remain in a secure psychiatric facility.

The judge still has to rule on the latest request for another competency evaluation but did indicate he would sign off on it.

Related Stories:

Jurors pushed for Gurung to remain in psychiatric facility, not prison

Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

Jury continues 4th day of deliberations in Gurung murder trial

Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.