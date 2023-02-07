Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in a hay truck in the middle of Stowe on Tuesday damaged a building, but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

A witness sent WCAX News video of the blaze which they say happened on Route 100 at about 10 a.m.

Stowe Fire says they were at the scene within five minutes of getting the call and immediately went to work protecting a historic building on Main Street that was starting to catch fire. After that, they focused on the trailer of hay.

They say because the hay was 8 feet deep and tightly packed, they had to enlist the highway department’s help to pull it apart.

Stowe Fire estimates there was about $10,000 to $20,000 of damage to the paint and windows of the building.

But they say it would have been much worse if they hadn’t had their new full-time firefighter staff on shift for a quick response.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.