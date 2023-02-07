The inside story on Vermont’s unclaimed $119M

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you missing money? The Vermont Treasurer’s Office is reminding folks their office currently holds $119 million worth of unclaimed property.

The property can include life insurance policies that people didn’t realize they were beneficiaries on to security deposits that were never claimed to bank accounts long forgotten. For some, it’s just a couple of bucks, but for others, it can be thousands.

Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak says the average claim last year was $400. “We encourage everyone to check. We encourage you to check for your relatives, your friends. We paid out 15,000 claims last year -- $7 million -- but as you point out, there’s still $119 million in the treasurer’s office holding money which belongs to Vermonters,” he said.

The easiest way to check for the unclaimed cash is by clicking here. It allows you to search multiple states.

