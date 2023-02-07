Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.

It’s Sen. Peter Welch’s first time attending the State of the Union in his new role. He says there are two areas he wants the president to address -- plans on climate and infrastructure, especially broadband. “I want to hear the president talk about flexibility and urgency, about implementation. And we can’t have a one size fits all,” Welch said. He says he also wants to see an inclusive legislative approach on issues like child care and family leave.”These are things that all of us need, whether we were the red state or the blue state.”

It’s Congresswoman Becca Balint’s first time attending the speech. “To be able to sit and hear the State of the Union from, you know, inside the chamber -- really excited,” she said. Balint wants to hear about infrastructure, housing investments, and mental health support.

Balint’s guest is former Vermont Representative Bill Lippert from Hinesburg, who led the fight for civil unions and marriage equality. “And he also was personally someone who I feel like broke the barrier for me to be able to go up through my Senate in Vermont,” Balint said.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says her New York constituents want to see solutions to the problems they face every day. “Even though I represent the northern border, Border Patrol families have been transferred over and over again to the southern border. We see fentanyl overdoses skyrocketing throughout the country, including in my district. The economy continues to be a concern,” Stefanik said.

The State of the Union broadcast begins at 9 p.m. right here on WCAX.

