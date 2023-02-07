New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past.

It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat.

The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art and old advertisements about inventions made here. There are also 19th-century tools and parts on display.

Much of the exhibit has to do with Vermont’s dairy industry as it seeks to show the tough work ethic of 19th-century Vermonters.

“You had to do it for yourself, and so that was their reality and think of the climate that they worked in, a lot of the year. Without any of the amenities that we have now that make life so efficient and so easy,” Terrat said.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Sarah-Lee Terrat.

The exhibit is open through July 29 in the local history gallery at the museum in Montpelier.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tovi Mesick
Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Eric Loyer and Keisha Willard
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
Crews responded Monday to a house fire on Spear Meadow Road in South Burlington.
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
Burlington, Sunday evening.
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex
Burlington’s low-barrier pod shelter will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several...
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

Latest News

File photo
Proposed South End zoning changes gain momentum
SDF
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks an 'ugly fish'
SF
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
SDF
Reports: Vt. plastic ban, compost laws making an impact
Bomb threats targeted Walmart stores across the country on Tuesday, including one in Vermont....
Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall