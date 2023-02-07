New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past.

It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat.

The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art and old advertisements about inventions made here. There are also 19th-century tools and parts on display.

Much of the exhibit has to do with Vermont’s dairy industry as it seeks to show the tough work ethic of 19th-century Vermonters.

“You had to do it for yourself, and so that was their reality and think of the climate that they worked in, a lot of the year. Without any of the amenities that we have now that make life so efficient and so easy,” Terrat said.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Sarah-Lee Terrat.

The exhibit is open through July 29 in the local history gallery at the museum in Montpelier.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.