Proposed South End zoning changes gain momentum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed zoning change aimed at boosting housing in Burlington’s South End is gaining momentum. It’s part of an ongoing push by the Weinberger administration laid out two years ago in his housing goals for the Queen City.

The Burlington Planning Department has worked for nearly a year listening to residents about what they would want out of re-zoning the South End. The area has some residential, but also -- especially along Pine Street -- features many businesses and breweries.

“There are provisions in here that require that development still maintain that character. I think there’s a way for us to do this and to address the housing crisis while still maintaining our character as a place for the arts, for makers, and for small businesses,” said Burlington City Councilor Ben Traverse, D- Ward 5.

City officials say the South End has only a .4 percent vacancy rate and also has sprawling parking lots that have been eyed in the past by housing developers.

“One of the biggest changes will be that we’ll see both more intensive level of development that would be permitted on some of the sites that right now large surface parking lots or for all intents and purposes undeveloped today. We’d see greater permissions for developing on those sites,” said the city’s Meagan Tuttle.

Tuttle says the idea is to create residential space above commercial space. “The intent of the provisions are that the ground floors of most buildings would be occupied by businesses or community uses like child cares or art studios -- things like that -- and the upper floors would be occupied by residential uses,” she said.

The City Council sent the proposal to the Ordinance Committee for consideration, which still needs to consider questions including height limits. The proposal calls for up to eight stories, something a few residents are concerned about.

The council is also asking for more public input on what they would like to see.

