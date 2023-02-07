Rental assistance voucher program targets families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One-hundred families will have an opportunity to access rental assistance thanks to a new voucher program.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity will provide the vouchers to families experiencing homelessness. They say around 600 children are homeless in Vermont on any given evening. The statewide project will provide up to 18 months of rental assistance, which advocates hope will bridge the gap between homelessness and permanent housing.

“If children are homeless -- even one short episode -- they are more likely to have negative health outcomes, negative educational outcomes and they are more likely to be homeless as adults. So, this is a strategic upstream preventative investment in solving all of homelessness. When we focus on the children, we focus on all homelessness,” said CVOEO’s Paul Dragon.

The Legislature is currently considering setting aside another $3 million for this program to help an additional 115 families.

