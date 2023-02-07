St. Michael’s College president to step down

Lorraine Sterritt/File
Lorraine Sterritt/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Saint Michael’s College is retiring.

Lorraine Sterritt made the announcement to the school community Tuesday. She’s stepping down effective June 30th.

Sterritt took the post in 2018, becoming the first woman to lead the liberal arts college.

The board of trustees says they plan to install new leadership for the college by July 1.

