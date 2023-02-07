Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in four years, a certain scam victimizing Social Security was not on the top 10 list compiled by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022.

The number one scam in 2022 had to do with fake packages, while number two was fake computer support. Other scams included fake law enforcement, identity theft, and people posing as family members in trouble.

But for the first time in years, a phishing scam where someone receives a call about fraudulent activity involving their Social Security number wasn’t in the top 10.

Here’s the full list:

Unauthorized Order/Package Delivery Computer Tech Support Sweepstakes/Lotteries Law Enforcement Imposter Family Emergency Imposter Fake Websites/Online Listings Debt Collection Deceitful Solicitations Identity Theft Medicare Card Phishing

