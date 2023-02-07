Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in four years, a certain scam victimizing Social Security was not on the top 10 list compiled by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022.

The number one scam in 2022 had to do with fake packages, while number two was fake computer support. Other scams included fake law enforcement, identity theft, and people posing as family members in trouble.

But for the first time in years, a phishing scam where someone receives a call about fraudulent activity involving their Social Security number wasn’t in the top 10.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Unauthorized Order/Package Delivery
  2. Computer Tech Support
  3. Sweepstakes/Lotteries
  4. Law Enforcement Imposter
  5. Family Emergency Imposter
  6. Fake Websites/Online Listings
  7. Debt Collection
  8. Deceitful Solicitations
  9. Identity Theft
  10. Medicare Card Phishing

Click here to learn more about scams and how to report them.

