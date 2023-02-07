BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A quick moving weather system will bring a light mix of snow and freezing rain to the region on Tuesday night. Accumulation in most spots will be less than an inch, but it may be enough to cause some slippery conditions on untreated roads into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold as they have been to start the day on Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon hours, with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Milder temperatures continue into the end of the week with another system bringing a mix of rain and snow late into the day on Thursday. Again, there will be little to no accumulation with the system with temperatures warming through Thursday night and lingering rain showers expected through the start of the day on Friday. Highs for the end of the work week will be in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend is looking dry as a weather system stays south on Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend as temperatures trend closer to normal. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Warmer weather returns for most of next week with highs getting back in to the low to mid 40s. A series of weather systems will keep conditions unsettled through the middle of the week with the chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

