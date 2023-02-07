Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will quickly rebound to above normal levels, thanks to lots of morning sunshine and increasingly gusty south winds. That wind is ahead of a frontal system that is pushing our way from the area of the Great Lakes. The front will come through during the late afternoon & evening hours with a few snow & rain showers. There could also be a bit of sleet & freezing rain in there, especially in our far southern counties during the evening. Watch out for some slick spots on the roads and walkways.

It will stay fairly mild for the rest of the week. There will be some sunshine on Wednesday. Then it will cloud up again as a stronger frontal system moves our way for late Thursday into early Friday. Again, there could be a wintry mix of some snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain.

A system that looked like it would clip us with snow & rain on Saturday now looks like it will be tracking well to our south. There may be a flurry or two early on Saturday, mainly north , otherwise skies will start to clear later in the day. That will set us up for some sunshine on Sunday and again on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track that messy, wintry weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

