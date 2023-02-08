BHS athletes call for systemic change after racially insensitive incidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of Tuesday night’s rescheduled game between Champlain Valley Union High School and Burlington High School, the BHS girls basketball team took to center court to call for systemic change.

It comes after several racially insensitive incidents happened across high school sports in Vermont, including a social media post that caused that game to get postponed to Tuesday.

“We are seeking accountability within the structures and there will be no change unless we all demand it. We urge you to not simply focus on the single incident of the now infamous TikTok video, but to contemplate the larger structures that allow a culture of racism in Vermont high school athletics to persist,” the statement from the players said in part.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor spoke out on the issue, saying we have a problem.

