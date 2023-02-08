Costco readies for full-time gas pumps

Costco Gas Lines
Costco Gas Lines(WTVG)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline.

Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening.

The new hours will be:

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday

7 a-.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Costco has been trying to fully open their pumps for years now, but had to start in spring 2020 on limited hours due to a fight over traffic concerns. Those have remained in place ever since.

Construction has now started on traffic improvements to the Exit 16 area, which had been the condition for a full reopening in the past. It’s not clear if that’s what caused the change now.

WCAX News asked Costco why they are changing their hours now, but they declined to comment on that.

