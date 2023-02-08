Hartford’s new police chief shares vision for future of department

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Like communities across Vermont, the town of Hartford deals with issues related to homelessness, drug abuse and mental health. But the new police chief says his department will not be tackling those issues alone.

“Most of what we respond to are symptoms of those three things,” Hartford Police Chief Gregory Sheldon said.

But before treating the symptoms, the chief says his immediate priority is getting to know his officers.

“They need to trust me; I need to trust them,” Sheldon said.

He says building trust leads to a positive culture, which ultimately makes officers better at their jobs. The department is currently looking to add around six more to its squad.

“Make sure they are healthy mentally as well as physically. Sometimes we forget about the mental health side of the law enforcement officer,” the chief said.

Sheldon has decades of experience in law enforcement. At the Rutland Police Department where he rose through the ranks to commander, he says about 85% of the calls were not crime-related. So building partnerships in the community, with expertise in mental health and substance abuse, is another top priority.

“Those are not specifically law enforcement problems. Law enforcement should be at the table, law enforcement should be part of the solution, but we wouldn’t be the point of the spear,” Sheldon said.

And it’s not just about the partnerships. He says it’s also about the response-- getting the resources to those in need when they need them.

“When someone says I’m ready for some help, it has to be pretty quick because their minds will change. So it has to be a quick response for substance use disorder. It has to be a quick response for mental health, and we are not the best ones for all that,” Sheldon said.

The new chief acknowledges that trust in police has declined in recent years after high-profile incidents across the nation. But he says that trust can be regained.

“To regain trust, the first step is to own it. Own the mistakes of the past. The law enforcement profession has made mistakes,” he said.

And part of building that trust in the community is being accessible and responsive to the needs of the citizens the department serves.

