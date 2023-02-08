HealthWatch: Insurance companies would cover cost of EpiPens under Vt. bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. They can cost hundreds of dollars to buy one set, but a new bill at the Vermont Statehouse would force insurance companies to pay the price.

There’s a powerful live-saver underneath the cap of the EpiPen.

“My face just kinda blew up,” recalled Julia Bliss, who was first diagnosed with a peanut allergy when she was just two. Throughout the years, the 23-year-old says auto-injectors of epinephrine, like EpiPens, have saved her life more than once. “I’ve probably had over 30 different exposures. I’m extremely sensitive and it’s gotten worse with age,” Bliss said.

She says what’s also scary is the price tag attached to the devices. She calls herself lucky - her mom is a nurse who searches for coupons to help offset the cost.

But it’s likely a lifelong problem and something she’ll have to worry about paying for year after year since they expire. And she worries about others. “If you don’t use it -- which like, of course, you don’t want to use it -- you’re still going to need to get a new one. And if you do use it -- and luckily not in the past year -- but usually I would go through my two pens in one year,” Bliss said.

“People who have allergies to bee stings to food -- it could be a number of things -- you need to have them. It’s just not negotiable,” said Rep. Lisa Hango, R-Franklin 5. It’s stories like Bliss’s that inspired Hango to sponsor a bill that forces insurance companies to cover the cost of the pens. “Anyone who needs an EpiPen - it doesn’t have to go towards your deductible, you don’t have to pay out of pocket for it. It’s very simple.”

She says the average cost in Vermont is $150 for a set but that they can cost hundreds. And It’s not uncommon for people to need more than one pair. That’s especially true for children, who may keep one set at home and one set at school.

“To make it more complicated, these devices are temperature sensitive, so you can’t just leave them in the car or on a bus, you have to have them actually with you or the coach at the sporting event needs to keep them in special pack,” Hango said. She says she knows it’s an uphill battle and that a large part of the bill is bringing about awareness.

It’s a bill that Bliss --who works at the Epilepsy Foundation of New England -- says could make all the difference, despite pushback from insurance companies. “If someone doesn’t take/have their seizure medication, they’re going to have a seizure. If someone doesn’t have an EpiPen, they’re going to go into anaphylaxis and possibly, you know, die. And someone with insulin - the same thing. I think saying that choosing between all of these things is kind of a cop-out. They should all be covered,” she said.

Both MVP and Blue Cross Blue Shield say eliminating the cost-share for one particular drug would increase premiums to offset that change. A BCBS spokesperson says it would be like “choosing your favorite child” and that “usually the people with the highest out-of-pocket costs are the ones that cannot benefit from a new Vermont law.”

MVP said they are reviewing the bill and “look forward” to discussing the proposal with lawmakers.

The bill is currently in the House Committee on Health Care.

