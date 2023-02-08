Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student

HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman.

Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury.

Police say the three Trinity College students were crossing the street when Thomas hit them and then fled the scene. They say an investigation led them to the Hartford man and that he is now being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle among other charges.

Thomas is being held on $300,000 bail.

Hartford police said the suspect vehicle was a 2004-2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg. (Hartford police)

