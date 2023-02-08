New Hampshire city forms teams to track overdose deaths

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire’s largest city are forming teams to take a closer look at nine suspected overdose deaths this month, seven of them over a couple of days.

A group of 20 service providers representing federal, state and local agencies held an emergency meeting Tuesday in Manchester to discuss what happened, WMUR-TV reported.

City officials said three of the people who died were homeless. One was a non-Manchester resident who died in a hotel. The others died in homes.

Officials are waiting for toxicology reports for more answers.

“What we did today is go through the seven individual cases trying to find a common denominator,” said Anna Thomas, Manchester public health director.

The Manchester Police Department has activated a daily overdose monitoring system to try and track the deaths and eventually send the teams out to hot-spot areas.

“The idea is to flood those areas with resources to really try to educate people in the area,” Thomas said.

