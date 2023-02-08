New hospital union seeks to reset ‘livable wage’ in Chittenden County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont Medical Center support staffers’ vote to unionize last month was one of the largest labor elections in state history. Yet the landmark organizing drive, waged by the 2,200 lowest-paid workers at the state’s health care behemoth, was easy to miss.

The technical professionals, nursing assistants and service workers, who together voted 1,120-181 to join AFT Vermont on January 27, didn’t publicly campaign ahead of the election and the magnitude of their win was lost in the news cycle.

We spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

