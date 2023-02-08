NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children

FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun.

It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.

Facey was arrested and faces charges including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

