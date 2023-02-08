Police investigating hoax reports of school shootings across Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports of school shootings.

Vermont State Police say none of the reports are believed to be credible and all are believed to be hoaxes.

In Montpelier, state police said there was a report of a shooting at the high school and they were called in to back up the local police. The high school was locked down and police were sweeping the building. It does not appear they have found anything.

Rice High School in South Burlington was also locked down Wednesday morning. Police said they found no credible threat.

Colchester High School went into lockdown and police are investigating what is believed to be a hoax call there as well.

Police say they got a report of an active shooter at an Essex school. They checked the schools and say it appears to be a hoax.

State police say the calls originated from VOIP phone numbers or spoofed 802 numbers and appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats and other violent events that have been unfounded.

WCAX News has crews gathering details.

