The pros and cons of NIL: Part One

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are 18 months removed from the US Supreme Court’s decision in NCAA vs Alston, one which forced the NCAA to remove their ban on athletes being compensated for use of their name, image, and likeness. NIL has completely reshaped the college sports landscape, in plenty of positive ways and a good number of less-than-postive ways. We dive into the pros and cons of NIL in this two-part series.

