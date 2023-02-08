Student artwork in the spotlight at Upper Valley gallery

Student artwork is in the spotlight at the AVA Gallery in the Upper Valley.
By Adam Sullivan
Feb. 8, 2023
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Student artwork is in the spotlight at a gallery in the Upper Valley. About 100 students are taking part in this year’s high school exhibition at the AVA Gallery in Lebanon.

It is the art center’s 15th year welcoming young artists. This year, the students hail from 13 different schools in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Organizers say art education is a big part of the gallery’s mission and the annual exhibition is an extension of that.

“Having your work shown in these galleries is an honor. And I think students really recognize that and they really get excited. So I think it helps them achieve more in their craft and help them along in excelling and refining their craft,” said Samantha Eckert of the AVA Gallery.

The kids’ art will be up until Friday.

The next exhibit at the AVA gallery will be curated by the director of the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, John Stomberg.

The gallery, which is celebrating at 50th anniversary, is free to the public.

