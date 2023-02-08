Vermont congressional delegation responds to State of the Union Address

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Members of the Vermont congressional delegation responded to specifics of his address and how it applied to their focuses moving forward.

Rep. Becca Balint said “We have to raise the debt ceiling. That’s really a non-negotiable. It’s something that is done pretty much pro forma under previous presidents under Ronald Reagan It was raised, I believe, 14 times. This is what we do. We make good on paying our bills. And so I feel like the debt ceiling is distracting us from the work that we really need to do.”

Sen. Peter Welch said “Frankly, it’s about we all want and need opportunity. And what we have to convey is the federal government’s job is to try to develop policies that make it easier for folks back home, our small businesses, back home, our community hospitals back home to be successful doing the work they do. At the end of the day, the work those institutions do is for everybody, regardless of what their political orientation is,” said Sen. Peter Welch.

On Twitter, Senator Bernie Sanders said the president gave a strong speech and that “I look forward to working with him to take on powerful special interests and create an economy that works for all, not just the few.”

