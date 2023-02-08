Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective Tuesday, a state police spokesman said.

Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, according to court records. No charges have been filed.

State police announced DiGenova’s suspension in late December.

A request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge Dec. 22 said the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22. DiGenova showed a Rolex to another trooper and then had a watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler, according to the search warrant request. DiGenova told investigators he’d bought the watch from a relative and returned it.

DiGenova’s lawyer, David Sleigh, said last month that a number of troopers had access to the property room and DiGenova had been trying to buy a watch for his son’s 21st birthday and he got one from a cousin that he later returned.

