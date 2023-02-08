Why veterinarians say it’s important to brush your pet’s teeth

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month.

Many of us didn’t grow up brushing our animals’ teeth, and most owners still don’t. But veterinarians say it’s important because animals are living longer than they used to. And dental work at the vet’s office can lead to a pricey bill.

They say ideally, start your animals on it young so they get used to it. Otherwise, take it slow.

“Make it like a fun thing. So reward them after you brush them with an extra treat or an extra-special toy so they associate having their teeth brushed with a good experience so that will help make it less stressful for everyone,” said Dr. Erin Forbes of Mountain View Animal Hospital.

They recommend brushing every day if possible.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Dr. Erin Forbes about the importance of pet dental health and tips to help.

There are also special toothpastes for dogs and cats that have flavors they might like to help make the experience easier. You can use toothbrushes that come with the kit or a child’s toothbrush.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb threats targeted Walmart stores across the country on Tuesday, including one in Vermont....
Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall
Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
A fire in a hay truck in the middle of Stowe on Tuesday damaged a building, but firefighters...
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
Tovi Mesick
Burlington shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Costco Gas Lines
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps

Latest News

mm
A Taste of Abyssinia owner shares flavor and culture with Vermonters
Karanja Thomas
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
SDF
Hartford's new police chief shares vision for future of department
MM
Why veterinarians say it's important to brush your pet's teeth