Why veterinarians say it’s important to brush your pet’s teeth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month.

Many of us didn’t grow up brushing our animals’ teeth, and most owners still don’t. But veterinarians say it’s important because animals are living longer than they used to. And dental work at the vet’s office can lead to a pricey bill.

They say ideally, start your animals on it young so they get used to it. Otherwise, take it slow.

“Make it like a fun thing. So reward them after you brush them with an extra treat or an extra-special toy so they associate having their teeth brushed with a good experience so that will help make it less stressful for everyone,” said Dr. Erin Forbes of Mountain View Animal Hospital.

They recommend brushing every day if possible.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Dr. Erin Forbes about the importance of pet dental health and tips to help.

There are also special toothpastes for dogs and cats that have flavors they might like to help make the experience easier. You can use toothbrushes that come with the kit or a child’s toothbrush.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.