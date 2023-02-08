BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This Wednesday will start with a few slick roads, especially the farther east you are, thanks to that light coating of snow that we got overnight. Otherwise, the rest of the day is looking pretty good as we turn partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running a good deal above normal (normal high and low in Burlington are now, respectively, 30° and 13°). That relatively mild air will be with us for the rest of the week, heading into the weekend.

Thursday will start out quietly but cloudy. Then we have some weather action on the way as a sloppy, wintry mix moves in during the afternoon. It will start out as wet snow early-to-mid-afternoon, but then change to rain as we go through the late afternoon & evening hours. During that transition, there may briefly be some sleet & freezing rain. Initial snow accumulations will only be a trace to 2 or 3 inches, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH.

It will also be turning breezy out of the SSE late Thursday into Thursday night. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph, especially the farther north you are.

A few rain showers & mountain snow showers may linger into Friday, otherwise it will be a partly sunny day.

For a change, the weekend is actually looking decent! There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday, but it will be just a bit colder. Then we’ll warm back up again on Sunday, although there will be more clouds again.

Temperatures will stay well above normal for the start of next week, too. Monday is looking partly sunny, but a small disturbance may bring just a few snow or rain showers on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that messy weather on Thursday, and we will keep you updated with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

