Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
Bomb threats targeted Walmart stores across the country on Tuesday, including one in Vermont....
Bomb threat triggers evacuation of Vermont mall
Costco Gas Lines
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in...
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’

Latest News

Mauricio Hernandez Mata was sworn in as a new citizen in San Diego on Wednesday.
Formerly deported Army veteran talks about new citizenship
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Zelenskyy, in Brussels, urges EU to grant Ukraine membership
School safety drills were on display when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat.
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
Mauricio Hernandez Mata, left, and and Leonel Contreras were allowed to return to the U.S. and...
Army veterans who were deported become US citizens