Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers.

Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, in 2004. Over the years, police investigated multiple leads, but all have turned up empty.

Now, Murray’s family hopes highway billboards will help encourage someone to come forward.

“It’s been a marathon that we didn’t sign up for or train for. It’s been a long journey, but at the same time, it feels just like yesterday it happened,” said Julie Murray, Maura’s sister.

It’s been a long 19 years for Murray’s family, including Julie. However, she told our sister station, Western Mass News, that she hopes this is the year her family gets answers.

“You can never lose sight of that and you can never lose hope because that’s the only thing that fuels us and allowed us to continue for almost two decades now,” she said.

She hopes her new campaign will help. Highway billboards are now up in Massachusetts with Maura’s photo and information on who to contact with clues.

“The first is to hopefully jog someone’s memory. The second is to reinvigorate people. The most important goal of the campaign is to continue to raise awareness that Maura Murray is still missing,” Julie Murray said.

On the night of the nineteenth anniversary of Maura’s disappearance, the Murray family is holding a candlelight vigil, both in-person and virtually.

“We’re also encouraging people who can’t make it up here to do a virtual vigil by lighting a candle at 7:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time,” Julie Murray explained.

If you’d like to participate in the vigil, post a photo of you lighting a candle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and caption the photo with #mauramurray and #engagewithempathy.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case

Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

State turns down historical marker request for missing woman

NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down

Missing woman’s family asks for historical marker along road

Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

New search finds no evidence of Maura Murray at home near crash site

Possible break in woman’s 2004 disappearance in New Hampshire

Soil scanned on property could help in NH cold case

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.