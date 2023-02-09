Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers.

The address at the State and Local Leaders Summit was part of the National Governor’s Association’s winter meeting. Hochul credits federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semi-conductor industry competitive.

“Everything that we’re doing is a pass-through from the federal government, which I’m so grateful for under the leadership we have now. But when that leadership wasn’t there, it was dry times for New York, when we had to struggle on our own. So, I’m not taking for granted the support we’re getting from President Biden and the Democrats that are helping us to have this resurgence, this rebirth of New York state,” she said.

Hochul is set to meet with the president and vice president Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.