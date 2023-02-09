Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports...
Police were called to multiple schools across our region on Wednesday morning for hoax reports of school shootings.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters.

Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why.

According to the Vermont State Police, the calls came in between 8:40 and 10:50 Wednesday morning reporting active shootings in 21 schools from Brattleboro to the Northeast Kingdom. All of the threats were determined to be a hoax.

Police say the calls appear to have been made by a person and are not believed to be automated. They say the swatting calls to Vermont schools are similar to other incidents that have happened nationwide.

Penny Shtull, a criminology professor at Norwich University, says police will use that during their investigation. “In the last year, years -- or even in the last couple of days or this week -- there have been similar incidents -- Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Maine, Alaska -- and one of the things that is important for investigators to determine is, is there a link between the perpetrators of these crimes among these different states,” she said.

Federal authorities have also been called in to help in the investigation.

Governor Phil Scott says state officials will be conducting a review of what went well in the response and if there were any gaps.

