Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison.
The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin is the latest twist in a multi-year standoff between Daniel Banyai and the town of Pawlet over the unpermitted paramilitary training camp.
Banyai bought the West Pawlet property in 2013. In 2017, town officials say he began operating a firearms training facility without the proper permits. After noise complaints and other concerns from neighbors, the town took Banyai to court. A judge two years ago ordered him to end any firearms training, pay thousands in fines, and remove all unpermitted buildings. Banyai appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court but lost. After continuing to defy the ruling, town officials were back in court in November asking the court to impose civil contempt sanctions.
The latest ruling includes a timeline with specific deadlines and inspection dates over the next three months to remove the structures. If he does not meet the requirements, Banyai can be sent to prison and the town can complete the deconstruction. Banyai also continues to face fines of $200 per day until he complies.
Related Stories:
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations
Pawlet argues Slate Ridge owner violated court ruling
Judge tells Vt. gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail
Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines
Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling
Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility
Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.