Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ordered the owner of the Slate Ridge firing range to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison.

The order Wednesday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin is the latest twist in a multi-year standoff between Daniel Banyai and the town of Pawlet over the unpermitted paramilitary training camp.

Banyai bought the West Pawlet property in 2013. In 2017, town officials say he began operating a firearms training facility without the proper permits. After noise complaints and other concerns from neighbors, the town took Banyai to court. A judge two years ago ordered him to end any firearms training, pay thousands in fines, and remove all unpermitted buildings. Banyai appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court but lost. After continuing to defy the ruling, town officials were back in court in November asking the court to impose civil contempt sanctions.

The latest ruling includes a timeline with specific deadlines and inspection dates over the next three months to remove the structures. If he does not meet the requirements, Banyai can be sent to prison and the town can complete the deconstruction. Banyai also continues to face fines of $200 per day until he complies.

Related Stories:

Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps

Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations

Pawlet argues Slate Ridge owner violated court ruling

Judge tells Vt. gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail

Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines

Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range

Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court

Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling

Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.