New play chronicles 4 generations of Black women in America

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A play on stage in White River Junction tells the story of four generations of Black women and the memories they wrestle with.

The production of “‘Bov Water” at Northern Stage was written by Dartmouth alum Celeste Jennings. She says the story is about memories that are both intentionally and accidentally forgotten. Jennings hopes the audience can relate the story to their own family history and feel proud of its lineage.

“It more was about me being thankful for what we do have with this kind of forgotten history -- being descendants of enslaved folks in this country -- and I in writing it have become so proud of all the holes that we have in our lineage because I think they represent revolutions and acts of rebellion that are just unrecorded in history,” Jennings said.

The production runs until February 12.

