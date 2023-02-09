New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community.

Several environmental groups are holding a panel today to talk about the Disadvantaged Communities’ criteria.

State leaders define such communities as those burdened by negative public health effects, environmental pollution, and climate change, or who meet certain socioeconomic criteria.

The meeting is online at 12 p.m. Visit this link to register for remote attendance.

