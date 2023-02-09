N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs.

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -New Hampshire’s Attorney General is joining others in calling on the president to take on Mexican drug cartels.

A.G. John Formella said President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken should designate Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under federal law.

Formella said doing so would free up resources to confront the deadly opioid crisis.

He joined more than 20 states demanding this change, saying too many Americans are dying from drugs.

