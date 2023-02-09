NYC officials defend offering Canadian asylum seekers trips to Plattsburgh

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - People seeking an easier path to asylum in Canada were back in the headlines this week after news of busloads of migrants being offered free one-way bus tickets to Plattsburgh, close to the popular unofficial border crossing in Champlain, New York. Critics have said they are concerned with the situation, but New York City officials are defending the practice.

Roxham Road, a dead-end road in Champlain, New York, has seen tens of thousands of people crossing into Canada over the past few years. People like a family from Afghanistan we met Thursday, who fled oppression in their homeland and are seeking political asylum. Most of those making the illegal crossing hope for an easier path to Canadian citizenship than through the overburdened U.S. immigration system.

“They are human beings and they need to be treated like a human,” said Loly Rico, the executive director of the Ontario-based FCJ Refugee Centre, which helps asylum seekers find their way to temporary and permanent housing in Canada.

Canadian authorities are increasingly troubled by the number of refugees making the crossing and Rico is concerned about reports of a coordinated effort in New York City to send them north. “Someone is taking advantage of them to send them to the place because when they are sent to Plattsburgh, they need to pay for a taxi. There are a lot of unscrupulous persons that will take advantage,” Rico said. She says it’s wrong to give the asylum seekers very little information about the process and instead hand them a bus ticket.

Roxana Fernandez is from Venezuela and actually lived in Montreal for a couple of months before deciding to come back to New York. “It’s true that Canada is a pro-immigrant country and they help you, but it’s a slow process, it’s a depressing process, and we arrived at a bad time. We’re at a bad time in the winter, and even the Canadians would tell us that it’s much more difficult,” she said.

Rico says the case is an outlier and that people coming to Canada usually want to stay. Rico, herself, came to Canada 30 years ago from El Salvador seeking a better life for herself and her family. “The winter really impacts you. But we stay and with my children and everything to be working in Canada because it’s a safe place. And what the majority of refugee clients are looking for is a safe place for us and for our children,” she said.

Rico said she hopes the borders can be open so that people will not have to cross at places like Roxham Road anymore.

New York and other Northeast cities have been receiving busloads of immigrants sent by governors in southern border states. Some critics have seized on the idea that New York is passing on the problem by sending them northward, but Mayor Eric Adams denies there is a coordinated effort to send the migrants to Canada. “We are sitting down giving them health care, education, food, shelter. But we are also asking them what are their desires, ‘what do you want to do?’ Some stayed here -- overwhelmingly the numbers stayed here -- but there were those that wanted to go to other locations throughout this country and that is what we are doing. That’s the right thing to do,” Adams said.

The mayor also denies the city is buying the bus tickets. He points to nonprofit agencies that have been aiding the migrants.

