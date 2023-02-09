Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets.

Officers said they responded Wednesday around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to gather more information about what happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.