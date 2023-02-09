Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

File Photo
File Photo(KPLC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets.

Officers said they responded Wednesday around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to gather more information about what happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

