Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont.
The online meeting from 12 to 12:45 p.m. will present the 2022 Performance Report and the Clean Water Interactive Dashboard.
The goal is to highlight water quality progress and explain how more than $337M has been spent on projects.
For details on Vermont’s clean water initiative, visit the state’s Department of Environment and Conservation website.
