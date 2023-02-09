Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont.

The online meeting from 12 to 12:45 p.m. will present the 2022 Performance Report and the Clean Water Interactive Dashboard.

The goal is to highlight water quality progress and explain how more than $337M has been spent on projects.

For details on Vermont’s clean water initiative, visit the state’s Department of Environment and Conservation website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.