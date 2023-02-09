Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns.

Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X.

But some parents wanted to be able to place the gender marker X on their child’s birth certificate at birth and let the child choose when they grow up.

This week, a probate appeals court agreed. So, parents can now select an X gender marker when a child is born.

“It’s important for people to have their gender identities reflected in their birth certificates to validate who people are and how they self-identify and to protect them from harm when they present those documents elsewhere,” said Meg York of the Vermont Law and Graduate School.

More than a dozen states allow people to amend their gender marker, and New York and Maine allow parents to select X at a child’s birth.

