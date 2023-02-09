VSU campus libraries turning books digital

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University.

When news travelled around campus, students told Channel Three, there are not impressed and prefer the hard copies.

“It’s just very strange to hear. Like a lot of people were really not happy about it. I wasn’t very happy about it. I feel like this is a really good study space. Most people that come here come to read” said Luca Melem of Essex Junction.

Vice President of Admissions, Maurice Ouimet says the libraries will host the same collections, but all books will be online. He adds times are changing and digital libraries are the future.

“Investments going forward are going to be in digital resources that are available online to students. There will potentially be some hard copy books that will be retained in the libraries. That are catered to specific faculty needs. But over time the book collections will dissipate” Maurice Ouimet, of NVU Admissions.

Ouimet didn’t share how much this upgrade would cost, but the libraries will still be open as a study space.

Some students are worried about those who work at the library and the status of their jobs.

“Well I think when it comes to future sake this is definitely a good turn. But I also recently heard that they had to lay off nine workers which is devastating” said William Chasciari, a freshman at NVU-Johnson.

Ouimet says anyone being laid off is encouraged to apply for other positions on campus.

As for the books, staff is asked not to restock the shelves.

