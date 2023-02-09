Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond.

The Vermont School Safety Center said they share drill practices and recommendations every year but some schools may not do it all. There also isn’t a reporting process for when schools do complete drills, the results, or what went wrong.

Policymakers are discussing a bill that would require schools to adopt the same plans around emergency operations, visitor management, and a behavioral threat assessment team.

“Principals and superintendents and faculty and staff that are charged with this very important work. And while folks are really trying hard to get it done, you know, they’re getting it done with a bunch of other priorities and initiatives as well,” said Rob Evans with Vt. School Safety Center.

It would mandate bi-annual “options-based response drills” as opposed to only traditional lockdown drills during an active threat.

Rob Evans of the VT School Safety Center says these drills are supposed to give folks more than one choice on how to handle the situation depending on what the threat is.

“Folks have an opportunity to use their situational awareness, and we educate and inform them about, you know, potential options that they could take to take individual life-saving actions. I think that’s the better way to go about it,” said Evans.

The Champlain Valley School District, which has adopted this practice, said they practice three times in the first half of the school year.

“We’re really trying to maintain those feedback loops so that we can continue to, frankly, do no harm as we go about practicing these skills,” said Greg Marino with the Champlain Valley School District.

In Orleans County, North Country Supervisory Union superintendent Elaine Collins notes they follow the state’s drill schedule per month. But, she has concerns over the current language in the bill surrounding options-based drills.

The district doesn’t include really young children in live shooter drills to not upset them and has questions about what exactly this bill would require.

“I could see that playing out with adults. Practicing that without kids in the building is a strategy for practicing the drill. But if it’s mandated that we do that with students, I’m not sure what that would look like, especially for really young children. So that’s just a concern that I might have depending on how it plays out,” said Collins.

And there are challenges that come with the rural nature of some districts, like NCSU spanning 65 miles from one building to another, and what it would take to coordinate law enforcement for multiple drills across the 12 sites.

“If you’re a district that has one school or one, one entity that they’re working with, that’s a different kind of scenario than it would be in our rural context,” said Collins.

The work on this bill comes as Vermont saw a spike in reported threats last school year.

The Vermont Intelligence Center tracks how many school threats are reported each year. Here’s the breakdown:

2018 – 2019: 55

2019 – 2020: 53

2020 – 2021: 24 (Experts say the pandemic brought down this year’s numbers)

2021 – 2022: 82

2022 – 2023: 61

In the past five years, officials say the majority of these threats are made verbally followed by social media posts and phone reports.

Evans said they’ll continue working on the language of the bill as it works its way through the statehouse.

Another draft will be presented to the senate education committee and from there, more testimony could be heard or it could be voted out to the next step.

