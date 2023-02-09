Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months.

Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.

There are more ransomware attacks on state and local governments than on any other targets, according to experts. Paul Savas, a vice president of Comcast business for western New England, says often times municipalities are often targeted because they don’t set aside the money to be well-protected. “And what hackers like to do is get in and look around -- that’s the first step when infiltrating a network --and depending on what’s found determines how effective the hack was,” he said.

