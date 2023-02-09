Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mix of rain and snow will continue to move through the region on Thursday night. It will be breezy with temperatures climbing through the overnight, into the upper 30s and low 40s. Precipitation will taper off during the early morning hours, starting with cloudy skies on Friday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be a mild start to Friday with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s. There may be a few light, scattered rain and snow showers over the higher elevations during the day with skies remaining mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be holding steady in the low 40s.

A cold front will come through on Friday night with a few snow showers and falling temperatures. We’ll get some sunshine back for the weekend, and temperatures will be closer to normal on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. The second half of the weekend is looking good as well as partly sunny skies continue. Temperatures will be warming back up again with afternoon highs heading into the mid to upper 30s.

Our weather will be mostly quiet through the week ahead. Skies will be partly sunny through mid week with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We’ll see a few weather systems track our way by the middle and end of the next week with mainly rain showers expected. Highs will continue to climb with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s through next Thursday and Friday.

